Eastland Property Ventures to build 5,000 socialized housing units in Toledo

This is a 4H project which is Marcos Administration’s flagship housing program

Cebu-based developer Eastland Property Ventures Inc. partners with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to embark on its first 4PH or Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing project in Barangay Calumampao, Toledo City.

This significant partnership, marked by a special groundbreaking ceremony on July 26, 2024, will bring forth Mycollex-Westtown (4PH), a project that will not only provide affordable and decent housing opportunities but also foster a stronger community for Toledonhons.

Mycollex-Westtown (4PH) is a socialized housing development comprising eight midrise buildings. Upon its completion, it is envisioned to be the home of at least 5,000 Toledonhons, all beneficiaries of the Marcos administration’s flagship housing program.

The first two 10-storey buildings are expected to be turned over in 2025, a testament to the program’s commitment to its success.

“This partnership acknowledges our expertise and creativity to design innovative solutions towards our social responsibility in contributing to the housing needs of our country,” shares Margarette Niña Tan, Eastland Property Ventures CEO.

Present during the groundbreaking ceremony were Lawyer Lyndon Juntilla, regional director (Region 7) of the DHSUD (DHSUD-7); Mayor Marjorie Perales, Toledo City mayor; Engr. Alex Tan; and Tan, CEO of Eastland Property Ventures Inc.

Also seen during the event were officials of DHSUD’s attached agency, Pag-ibig, and financial institutions such as the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Philippine National Bank (PNB), and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), who have expressed their unwavering support for the project, uniting for a common cause.

Mycollex-Westtown (4PH) is not only DHSUD’s first project in Toledo City, but it is also the first in Cebu Province.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the project will be one among 45 ongoing projects throughout the country under DHSUD’s Pambansang Pabahay Program (4PH).

“The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is in full swing in implementing this flagship program of the President (Marcos),” shares DHSUD-7 Director Juntilla.

The 4PH Program is the Marcos Administration’s flagship national housing program, which was launched in September 2022 via Executive Order No. 34.

By building at least one million housing units annually, the program’s goal is to have zero informal settlers by 2028.

“Thank you for making Toledo City a home for the flagship housing program of our President Bongbong Marcos, the 4PH program. Thank you everyone here for we will be making our city a home of happy families with (a) harmonious and peaceful community,” said Mayor Perales.

With a mission to enhance the quality of life and living standards of Filipinos, Eastland Property Ventures Inc. boasts of an impressive portfolio, including notable projects such as Eastland Estates in Liloan, Northern Cebu.

Beyond property development, the company actively engages in community programs and corporate social responsibility initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to fostering thriving communities and contributing positively to society.

