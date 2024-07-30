Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust: Senior nabbed with P10.4M shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A senior citizen was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Puso Center, Brgy. Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City Monday night, July 29.

Law enforcers recovered 1,530 grams of suspected shabu worth P10.4 million from the suspect who was identified as a certain “Goryo,” 60, according to Police Captain Rachel Dumangeng, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

The shabu was placed in a tea bag with Chinese characters written on it.

They also recovered a backpack which contained P60,000 cash what was used as boodle money, and a 45 caliber pistol with one magazine and three live ammunition.

High value individual

Dumangeng said that Goryo, who is from Sitio Ponce, Brgy. Capitol Site in Cebu City, is considered a high value individual.

Goryo is able to distribute a kilo of shabu per week across the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. He had also been previously arrested for the illegal possession of firearms.

At around 9:55 p.m. on Monday, he was again arrested in a joint operation by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the LCPO, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Successful operation

Goryo is currently detained at the LCPO detention facility while the police prepare for the filing of charges for the violation of the Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against him.

The suspected shabu that was confiscated form his possession was already turned over to the PNP Regional Forensic Unit-7 for examination.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has commended the police for their successful operation.

“Dili kita mohunong niining paggukod sa mga maghimo ug illegal dinhi sa atong dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu,” he said.

