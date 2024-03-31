Lapu-Lapu buy-bust: HVI nabbed with P7.5M shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on Black Saturday, March 30.

Police identified that drug suspect as Bryan Torrefranca Bolante, who is also known for his aliases ‘Bi-an or Bayan.’

Bolante, 20, works as a construction worker and is from the mountain barangay of Toong in Cebu City.

Lapu-Lapu police confiscated 1,100 grams of suspected shabu worth P7.480 million from Bolante’s possession during the buy-bust operation.

They also recovered a backpack; the boodle money amounting to P50,000; P200 cash; and a cellular phone.

In an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA, Bolante said that he was just asked to deliver a package for a P1, 000 fee.

He, however, admitted that he was well aware that he was transporting illegal drugs.

Moreover, Bolante said it was his first time to get involved in the illegal drug trade, but he no longer provided additional information.

The buy-bust operation on Saturday was a joint initiative of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

Bolante is currently at the detention facility of LCPO while police prepare for the filing of complaints against him.

