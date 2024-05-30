Woman with P34.6 million ‘shabu’ nabbed in Lapu-Lapu drug bust
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 27-year-old woman was nabbed with P34.6 million shabu in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday evening, May 29, 2024.
The operation was initiated by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).
The suspect was identified as alias “Lani,” a resident of Villagonzalo II, Barangay Tejero in Cebu City, who was considered as a high-value individual (HVI).
The police confiscated from the suspect 5.1 kilograms of alleged shabu worth P34.680 million, which was placed inside a suitcase.
They also confiscated from her a cellular phone and a sling bag.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, said that the suspect was placed in a month-long intelligence surveillance.
He added that the suspect has been just operating for about a year. The suspect served as a “bodegero” and “kabayo” in the illegal drug operation.
“Mo-disposed ni siya og 5 to 6 kilos per week,” Torres said.
Torres also revealed that the suspect alleged that she sourced her illegal drugs from an individual who was currently imprisoned in a jail facility in Luzon.
“Pero subject for intel works pa gihapon iyang mga gipang-divulge,” he added.
The suspect is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City custodial facility, wherein he will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.///
