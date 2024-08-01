Golovkin encourages Marcial to pursue pro boxing after Olympic exit

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former four-division world champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin shared some encouraging words with Filipino middleweight Olympian Eumir Marcial after Marcial’s early exit from the boxing event at the Paris Olympics.

In a Facebook post on July 31, Marcial shared a photo of himself and Golovkin conversing backstage at the North Paris Arena. The caption revealed that Golovkin reassured Marcial of his potential in professional boxing.

This encounter came after Marcial, a bronze medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, lost to Olympic debutant Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan by decision in the men’s middleweight division. The loss was a significant upset, sending shockwaves through the Philippine sports community, as Marcial had been one of the country’s strongest medal hopes.

Despite the loss, Marcial received an outpouring of support from Filipino sports fans following his heartfelt apology for not securing a medal.

“Hinahangaan kita sa loob ng boxing ring pero mas lalo kita hinahangaan sa baba ng boxing ring nong nilapitan mo ako para icheer up at magbigay ng advice. And I’ll keep the words na sinabi mo sa kin na mas better ako sa Professional boxing. Much respect champ GGG,” Marcial pinned this message to his photo.

(I have admired you inside the ring but I admire you more outside the ring when you approached me to cheer me up and give me advice. And I’ll keep the words that you said to me that I am much better in Professional boxing. Much respect champ GGG.)

In a separate message, Marcial expressed his deep disappointment and shared that he was still nursing an injury two weeks before his Olympic match.

“My fighting spirit has never wavered for the Philippines. I’m devastated and at a loss for words. It’s a tough loss, and I do not know how to explain it to all the Filipinos who believed in and supported me. It’s a difficult place to be in, no one really prepares to lose. But like I said, there are no excuses,” Marcial stated.

Marcial’s future in professional boxing remains promising despite his Olympic setback. He boasts a record of five wins with three knockouts, with his most recent bout being an eight-round non-title fight against Thai Thoedsak Sinam in Manila.

Promoted by Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, Marcial has trained and fought in the United States, setting the stage for a bright professional career ahead.

