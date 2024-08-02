Mall saleslady found dead, naked in Cebu City home identified

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities here have identified the mall saleslady who was found dead and naked inside her rented house in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on Friday afternoon, August 2.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Charina Baoy Relativo, who works as a saleslady at a mall in Cebu City.

Relativo is reportedly a native of Brgy.Bulasa, Argao town, southern Cebu.

However, she has been living with her common law partner in a rented house in Brgy. Bulacao.

Police, in a report, revealed that the mall saleslady’s partner, Johnjie Gaviola, left to go to work at around 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Relativo, on the other hand, was still sleeping inside their rented house when her partner left.

At around 10:00 a.m., Gaviola began to grow concerned when his partner who works as a mall saleslady wouldn’t answer his messages.

He then called his friend, Anthony Abalaya, and asked him to check on Relativo inside their house.

Upon his arrival at 12:30 p.m., Abalaya discovered the woman’s lifeless and naked body, prompting him to call the Inayawan Police Station.

Relativo was found naked with her hair burned by the fire from the butane stove, according to the report.

Because the victim was naked when found, investigators suspect that she was raped before she was killed.

A neighbor of the mall saleslady also claimed to have heard a commotion inside the victim’s house on Friday morning but did not bother to check on it.

As of this writing, Inayawan police are conducting a follow-up investigation to identify the suspect or suspects of the gruesome murder of the mall saleslady, and to bring them to justice.

Relativo’s death brought back memories of Rhea Mae Tocmo, the young woman who was killed by her alleged boyfriend whose body was stuffed inside a carton and left by the side of the road in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City July of last year.

