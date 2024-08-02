Ex-convict shot dead by live-in partner’s ‘lover’ in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 02,2024 - 03:01 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A conflict between two men that allegedly started because of jealousy over a woman resulted in a shooting incident that ended with one of them dead in Cebu City on early Friday morning, August 2.

The gunman allegedly had a relationship with the common law partner of the man that he killed.

The fatal shooting attack happened at around 2:30 a.m. in Sitio Daclan, Brgy. Tejero, Cebu City.

Ramie Jim Gabato Villacruz alias “Longlong,” 37, was found dead at an interior portion of the barangay early on Friday morning.

Villacruz is a resident of Sitio Black Blessed, Brgy. Tejero, in Cebu City.

Police, in a report, said that the victim went to Sitio Black Blessed at the time of the incident and started a conversation with the alleged assailant.

Their conversation allegedly turned into a heated argument which led to Villacruz running away.

The suspect, however, chased after him and began firing shots multiple times.

Residents in the area heard a series of gunshots in the area and immediately called the Waterfront Police Station.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found Villacruz lying on the ground.

He died on the spot, according to the report.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his left chest, two gunshot wounds on his left knee, two more gunshot wounds on his left leg, and a wound of his left hand.

His cadaver was then brought by authorities to a funeral parlor in the city.

Operatives recovered four empty shells of .45 caliber pistol near the crime scene and a bullet about 20 meters away.

They also found a cellular phone and a piece of lighter taken from the pocket of the victim.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, spokesperson of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), personal grudge was the motive behind the shooting attack.

The suspect was allegedly in a relationship with the victim’s common law partner, causing the two men to develop feelings of jealousy towards each other.

A few hours after the shooting, police have identified the suspect with the help of eye-witnesses who saw the two men talking.

Rafter also said that both the victim and suspect were previously detained at the Cebu City Jail after being convicted with charges related to illegal drugs and illegal numbers games.

The suspect was released in 2023 while Villacruz got out of prison earlier this year.

Moreover, the suspect was also charged with violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004 and was set to be subjected to an operation for his arrest.

When law enforcers came to the suspect’s house after the incident, he was nowhere to be found.

As of this writing, police are conducting a hot-pursuit operation against the suspect who is now in hiding.

Rafter also urged the suspect himself to surrender to the local authorities and to face the consequences of his actions.

