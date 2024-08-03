Mandaue City, DOH launch health care provider network

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government and the Department of Health (DOH) launched a Health Care Provider Network (HCPN) in the city on Friday, August 2.

The launch was held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex and was attended by stakeholders.

HCPN refers to a group of primary to tertiary care providers, whether public or private, offering people-centered and comprehensive care in an integrated and coordinated manner, improving the navigation and referral system for patients.

“Basic foundation of that network, walay mahitabo nga network kung walay panagsabot ang mga facilities within sa community. Wala say mahitabo nga network kung walay pasyente gi-assign sa facilities. Wala say network kung walay medical or paramedical nga moattend sa pasyente and finally wala say network kung wala ang primary payor sa health services….Mao nay gitawag nga primary health center provider network,” said DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas.

The HCPN aims to strengthen the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act to ensure that Filipinos have immediate access to comprehensive health services, including medical, dental, mental, and emergency care.

Under the UHC Act, the Department of Health and Local Government Units are responsible for providing a healthcare system that connects each Filipino with a primary care provider to guide and coordinate their health needs.

Under the HCPN, those who need immediate and expert care will be referred to tertiary hospitals, while those who do not need emergency care will be referred to primary facilities.

Here are the levels of the referral flow in Mandaue City:

Level 1: Mandaue City Hospital from the Barangay Clustered Health Centers and City Health Office

Level 2: Eversley Child Sanitarium Hospital

Level 3: Chong Hua Hospital

Level 4: Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center as the Apex and End Referral Hospital

The Barangay Health Centers in the city are also being empowered to cater to the needs of the residents, said Acting City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong.

PhilHealth, being the primary payor for health services in the country, will provide a payment network to the city government to pay for the patients at the primary care level.

“There will be money that will be front-loaded to the network to their special health fund. There is a patient computation and ihatag na namo sa network managed by the Mandaue City Council. Sila na ang magdistribute as to sa medicines, laboratory ninyo everything about the health care,” said PhilHealth-7 Regional Vice President Marjorie Cabrieto.

“Ang himuon lang sa atoang miyembro — employed man, unemployed OFWs, military personnel basta naa kay PhilHealth identification number, muadto ka lang sa city health o city hospital, pakonsulta ka kay libre ang konsulta, tambal, ug laboratory,” Cabrieto added.

Cabrieto said that they have already paid P16.4 million to the City Health Office for these services.

Mandaue City is the first local government unit to fully implement the Health Care Provider Network in Central Visayas.

“I was really impressed when I talked to your leaders earlier how fast you were able to set it up. So to ensure the success of this health care provider network, we seek to establish new standard for patient care via cooperation, innovation, and steadfast dedication,” said DOH Under Secretary Mary Ann Maestral.

“The good thing about this is dunay commitment. Ang pangutana nga atoang tubagon unsay sakto. Dili unsa atoang gusto kay ang mga tawo gusto og dali pero wala tay sistema nga pahimutang. Magkayagaw gyud ta,” said Mayor Jonas Cortes.

