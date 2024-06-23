‘Super health center’ in Brgy. Apas to open on June 28

By: Shannah Rose Pardo - UP Cebu Intern - CDN Digital | June 23,2024 - 10:10 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Health center officials are urging the public to use the services of the Apas Super Family Health Center starting Friday, June 28, to help ease congestion at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Grace Valdez, head of the Apas Super Health Center, invited people to visit the center in Apas during an interview on the Sugboanon Channel, the City Hall’s media arm, on Friday, June 21.

“Among gi-awhag ang tanan natong residente ug atong mga kapwa Cebuano nga mo dulog ngadto sa atuang Super Health Center after sa opening,” Valdez said.

The Super Family Health Center would be considered the city mother health center, which would be complete in medical services like medical consultations and laboratory services.

This health center provides health services in the northern district areas (of Cebu City) including the mountain barangays.

Jeffrey Ibones, assistant city health officer, also talked about the available facilities and equipment of the health center.

According to Ibones, the available health services that would be provided at the health center are Complete Blood Count (CBC) test, Urinalysis (UA) test, consultancy, and medicine available to people.

Valdez stated that facilities like waste management would be built to support the main health center.

Building super-family health centers will reduce the number of patients going to CCMC, which offers more services like laboratory tests and consultations, and is open 24 hours.

These centers will have a network of healthcare providers, including specialists, to offer services before referring patients to hospitals. This will help ease hospital congestion and provide acute care.

“Ang mahitabo ani niya, murag adto sa super health center, kung dili na gyud kaya, adto na sa CCMC. Meaning ang CCMC, ma decongest na gyud sila,” Ibones said.

The goal is to ensure that healthcare facilities are not too far for many people in different barangays and to provide free services.

Ibones also mentioned that aside from the Apas center, two more centers are planned for Labangon and Basak Pardo this year.

Valdez noted that these areas are chosen based on the population each health center can serve.

Ibones said the health centers in Basak Pardo and Labangon might be operational by next year if construction starts this year.

With the Cebu City Super Family Health Center in Apas starting operations on Friday, June 28, it will be the first of its kind in the Visayas. /clorenciana

