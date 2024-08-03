‘This is their time to give their best’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the Philippines’ sole Olympic gold medalist, has offered her encouragement to the three Filipino weightlifters who will represent the country at the Paris Olympics.

In a recent interview with CDN Digital, Diaz-Naranjo expressed her pride in Elreen Ando, John Febuar Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno, noting that this is their moment to shine on the world stage.

Although Diaz-Naranjo missed qualifying for the Olympics, having lifted a total of 222 kilograms in the women’s 59-kilogram division at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Thailand earlier this year, Cebuana lifter Elreen Ando secured her place in the Paris Olympics with a total lift of 228 kilograms.

As a two-time Olympian, Ando is set to compete in the women’s 59-kilogram division on August 8 (August 9 Manila Time). John Febuar Ceniza, making his Olympic debut, will compete in the men’s 61-kilogram division on August 7 (August 8 Manila Time). Vanessa Sarno from Bohol will also make her mark in the women’s 71-kilogram class on August 9 (August 10 Manila Time).

“I’m incredibly proud of them. They’re already doing great,” Diaz-Naranjo said. “All they need to do now is stay focused on their training. This is the time to give their best. They’ve been working for years to qualify, and now is the moment to showcase everything for themselves, their dreams, and for our country.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Diaz-Naranjo extended her support to her fellow Filipino Olympians: “Sa mga atletang Pilipino, nasa inyo ang aking suporta at panalangin. Hangad ko ang inyong tagumpay,” she wrote early Saturday. “Para sa Diyos at Bayan!”

This year, the Philippines has sent a record 22 athletes to the Paris Olympics, marking the largest contingent in the country’s history for this prestigious global event.

RELATED STORIES

Hidilyn Diaz rallies behind Team Philippines in Paris Olympics

Ando punches second Olympics ticket as Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo misses

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP