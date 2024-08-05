GMall of Cebu shocks Core Pacific Group, takes Game 1 of SHAABAA Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—GMall of Cebu took a crucial step towards securing the Division A title in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27, by drawing first blood against Core Pacific Group, 61-57, in Game 1 of the Best-of-Three finals series on Sunday, August 4, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Derick Mangubat led the charge for GMall of Cebu with an impressive 16-point performance, adding five rebounds, one steal, and one assist.

Mark Sy contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block, while Paulsen Uy chipped in 13 points.

Their SHAABAA game was tightly contested, witnessing nine lead changes and five ties, but GMall of Cebu managed to pull through against the favored Core Pacific Group.

Joel Co was the standout for Core Pacific Group, scoring 18 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and making three steals. However, he was the only player from his team to reach double figures, which ultimately contributed to their defeat.

In the Division A battle for third place, 2KCares.org emerged victorious over Yangtze Ice, 58-48.

Hanzel Uy led 2KCares.org with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Despite Jose Francis Canizares’ double-double performance of 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Benedict Chua’s 13 points, Yangtze Ice couldn’t secure the win.

BATCH 2010 UPSETS BATCH 2004

ZLREJ Trading & Construction-Batch 2010 pulled off a stunning upset by eliminating ’04 For the Win-Batch 2004, 68-62, in their do-or-die Division B semifinals of the SHAABAA.

Gabe Branzuela spearheaded the victory with 25 points and four assists. Batch 2010 triumphed over Batch 2004, who had a twice-to-beat advantage, to earn a spot in the finals against the defending champions, Puresteel Manufacturing Corp-Batch 2011.

Jasper Dias contributed 17 points and nine rebounds for Batch 2010, while Dellbert Tan added 11 points.

Despite the strong performances from Batch 2004’s Gino Paolo Reyes, who scored 22 points, Franco Augusto Te who had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Ervin Lopena with 12 points, Batch 2004 could not overcome Batch 2010’s momentum.

BATCH 2018 ELIMINATES BATCH 2014

Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 also secured a spot in the finals by upsetting Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014, 61-52, in Division C.

Former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles’ standouts Errol Pastor and Jed Cedrick Colonia led the charge.

Colonia finished with a double-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, while Pastor added 13 points and five rebounds. Benedict Andre Chua also contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Batch 2014’s Lucky Ecarma had a strong performance with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Popoy Navarro scored 13 points with eight rebounds, but their efforts were not enough to prevent Batch 2018 from advancing.

