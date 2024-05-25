SHAABAA introduces league-wide changes for Season 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The implementation of major changes promises to add excitement and innovation to the 27th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA).

The SHAABAA, Cebu’s longest-running and biggest alumni-based basketball tournament, will start Season 27 on June 2 at the Magis Eagles Arena in the SHS-AdC campus in Mandaue City with a total of 21 teams vying for hardcourt supremacy.

During the media day on Saturday, May 25, at the First Five Lounge, SHAABAA president Lloyd Jeffrey Atillo revealed that they are changing the Division A format this season.

READ: SHAABAA Season 26: Batch 2000, 2022, & 2011 score big wins

DIVISION A CHANGES

Instead of the usual competing batches, Division A will now have a 40-above Barangayan format competition, so players can form their own teams and continue playing in the league.

“There are two things that will be highlighted with the changes, one is the 40-above age allowed for players so they can merge and form their own team. Second, is the Barangayan system during the competition,” said Atillo.

READ: SHAABAA Season 26: Defending champs Batch 2003, 2012 punch finals ticket

“Why we changed the format is because we want to encourage batches in Division A to form a team, especially alumni members who want to continue playing in the league. You may not be able to play with your batchmates anymore, but at the end of the day you can still play basketball with fellow alumni members.”

SHAABAA MOBILE APP

In addition, Atillo and the SHAABAA board of directors promised everyone in the alumni community that they will further improve their mobile application which serves as their official alumni ID.

READ: SHAABAA 26: Diputado erupts for 64 points in Batch 2012’s runaway victory against Batch 2022

According to Atillo, improving the SHAABAA mobile app which was first launched in 2022 will encourage the younger batches, including batches 2023 and 2024, to download and utilize the app which paved the way for them to get closer with the alumni community.

Batch 2023 and 2024 are the two new batches to be welcomed in SHAABAA Season 27.

READ: SHAABAA gives back to alma mater, opens its first strength, conditioning and rehab facility

“They really want to join the alumni and at the same time, it paves the way for them to connect with the rest of our alumni community. It bridges the old and the new alumni members,” Atillo added.

IN-SEASON TOURNEY

Adding excitement is the first in-season tournament that will feature two SHAABAA teams against two outside alumni squads.

However, two of the league’s defending champions will skip this season. Division A’s defending champion, ARQ-Batch 2001, and Division B’s Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 will not be seen in action.

Only the Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 will defend their title in Division C.

The in-season tournament that was started by Chester Cokaliong will make its comeback in the SHAABAA Season 27. SHAABAA’s two teams will go up against the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) and the University of San Carlos (USC) alumni teams.

The in-season tournament is slated in July.

“We have to handpick for now the teams participating in the in-season tournament as what the board of directors and officials have agreed since it’s a pilot tournament. We want to expand this in the future,” said Atillo.

For his part, SHAABAA commissioner Atty. Jesus “Boyet” Velez said that he can already feel the exciting atmosphere among Sacred Hearters and Ateneans for SHAABAA Season 27.

“As we all know Sacred Hearters and Ateneans are very passionate in basketball, as early as last month, they’re already practicing because they’re very excited,” Velez said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP