Harry Roque, 11 others: Pogo ‘persons of interest’ on BI lookout

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has been ordered by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to place former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and 11 other “persons of interest” in the illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub in Porac, Pampanga, under immigration lookout.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has been directed by Remulla in an Aug. 6 memorandum to monitor the itineraries, travel and whereabouts of Roque and other “complicit individuals” in relation to the cases against the illegal Pogo incorporators and corporate officers of Lucky South 99 and Whirlwind Corp.

Also named in the immigration lookout bulletin order (Ilbo) are former Technology Resource Center head Dennis Cunanan, Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, Xiang Tan, Jing Gu, Stephanie Mascareñas, Michael Mascareñas, Zhang Jie, Duanren Wu, Raymund Calleon Co, Randel Calleon Co and Han Gao.

“Considering the gravity of the possible charges, as well as the wide media coverage and public attention this has gained over the past months, there is a strong possibility that the abovementioned nationals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this department by leaving the country,” Remulla said.

In a statement sent to the Inquirer, Roque said the Ilbo issued against him was “plain harassment” and a “political witch hunt intended to silence me as a critic of this administration.”

“There is no reason to leave the Philippines. I will face my accusers and answer all allegations related to offshore gaming,” said Roque, a former spokesperson for former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Ilbo would not restrict their right to travel as it is merely a mechanism for immigration officers to monitor whether they left the country, Assistant Justice Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV told reporters on Tuesday.

“In times like this when there’s an ongoing investigation, and the authorities think they are a flight risk, we usually issue a lookout bulletin order for them, not because we want to restrict their travel but just so the authorities know if they left or entered the country,” he said.

Citing the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) information, Clavano said Ong had already left the country before an Ilbo was issued, prompting the agency to apply the order to others who are under investigation.

Based on Remulla’s order, immigration officers have been instructed to be vigilant for the implicated individuals at immigration counters in any international ports or seaports.

The BI has also been directed to coordinate with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and the Anti-Trafficking Task Force to gather additional information about the 12 individuals listed in the Ilbo to ensure effective enforcement.

Among the information that will be collected are their known aliases, date and place of birth, a copy of their passport or, at minimum, the passport number or details of any travel document issued to them, and their most recent photograph.

Remulla also asked Tansingco to “promptly relay” to the DOJ any information “especially those tending to indicate that the subject individual is attempting to leave the country, and in order to obtain updates as to the status of their case.”

Case yet to be filed

Pending a preliminary investigation of the case yet to be filed against Roque and the 11 others, Remulla said that they would also seek a precautionary hold departure order from the court.

Unlike the Ilbo, a court-issued precautionary hold departure order can be used to prevent suspects or accused individuals of criminal charges from fleeing the country and to ensure they are available for investigation or trial.

In his statement, Roque said: “The only pieces of evidence they have are: one, that I have accompanied Katherine Cassandra Li Ong for rescheduling of arrears payment; and two, an uncorroborated organizational chart, which I had no participation in preparing neither did I consent to my name’s inclusion.”

In a Senate inquiry last month, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chair Alejandro Tengco revealed that Roque tried to persuade Pagcor to renew the permit of Lucky South 99, which was raided by authorities in June for its alleged involvement in online scams and other illegal activities.

Tengco said Roque went to his office on July 26, 2023, after the former Cabinet official asked for a meeting.

He said Roque accompanied Ong, who was introduced as an official of the Pogo hub.

“When he introduced her to us, he said Ong was having problems regarding the payment of billings of [Lucky South]… They owe [Pagcor] about $500,000,” Tengco told lawmakers probing the Pogo industry, which has been linked to cases of murder, kidnapping, online scams and human trafficking, among others.

In his third State of the Nation Address on July 22, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that he was banning all Pogos in the country.

“Disguising as legitimate entities, their operations have ventured into illicit areas furthest from gaming such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, even murder,” the President said.

