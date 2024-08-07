‘One Visayas’ proposed, governors want Gwen to lead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine governors from the Visayas regions have proposed the creation of ‘One Visayas bloc’ with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia as their leader.

In a report by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, their union ‘aims to unite the 16 Visayas provinces under a cohesive voice to address common regional issues and advocate for the region’s interests at the national stage.’

They made the proposal on Monday in their lunch at the Capitol during the opening salvo of the 455th founding anniversary of Cebu Province where they were also invited.

Present during the event were Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.; Southern Leyte Governor Damian Mercado; Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone; Siquijor Governor Jake Villa; Guimaras Governor Joaquin Carlos “JC” Nava; Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores; Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson; and Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado.

Siquijor Governor Jake Villa said in an interview with Sugbo News that they would first do the coordination for the proposal and from there, they would “solidify the Visayas.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone said they would want to “emulate Cebu,” One Cebu, in particular.

“Who does not want unity? Everybody wants unity. We will have a very strong, united voice for the Visayas,” Evardone said.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. also said they were looking forward “for further collaboration work with Cebu and other provinces of the Visayas” as well as the people exchange in the Visayas.

“Alam naman natin yan and if we work together, we can maximize that,” Defensor said.

(We know that and if we work together, we can maximize that.)

“Para mas malakas tayo na makahingi ng tulong, mas maigi na lang kung at least may isang boses din tayong mga Bisaya,” said Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores.

(So that we can be strong in asking for help, it would be better for all Bisaya to have one voice.

Should the proposed One Visayas be realized, the governors ‘unanimously pointed’ to Garcia to be their leader ‘who would bring their collective voice to the national level.’

“She’ll be our unanimous, unopposed leader of the Visayas,” Evardone said.

Earlier that day, the governors also inked a Manifesto of Support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration and his ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ campaign.

In her speech, Governor Garcia challenged her fellow governors to step forward to support Marcos.

“If we need to move forward, we must move forward. We can only do this with a united country, and it is in the hands of the governors who will need each province to rally all political leaders of your respective provinces for and in support of the man we chose to lead us, no other than President Bongbong Marcos. Challenge given is a challenge accepted,” Garcia said.

From their seats, the governors then replied in chorus, “Challenge accepted” and proceeded to sign the manifesto.

First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Marcos, the opening salvo’s guest of honor, witnessed and received the copy of their manifesto.

