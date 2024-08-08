Funding for basketball vs. other sports: Netizens share their takes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Carlos Yulo’s back-to-back Olympic championship win blew up Filipinos’ social media spaces, as several netizens shared their thoughts on the win.

In fact, actress Agot Isidro shared a post asking netizens whether reducing the budget or sponsorship for basketball in favor of supporting other sports like gymnastics, boxing, and weightlifting would be reasonable.

So puede na ba natin bawasan ang sponsorship at funding ng basketball at idagdag na lang sa gymnastics, boxing, weightlifting ? Agree or Disagree? — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) August 5, 2024

The post on X (formerly Twitter) has garnered mixed responses from her followers and other social media users.

It seemed that her post was prompted by Yulo’s recent gold medal win over the weekend and the assured podium finishes of two Filipino Olympic boxers.

It can be recalled that Gilas Pilipinas also attained several achievements including the gold medal for the basketball events in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and the 2022 Asian Games, but the team has yet to qualify in the Summer Olympics.

As such, the conversation sparked by Agot Isidro’s post gained mixed reactions since some netizens think it underscores the need for a balanced approach to sports funding—one that equally supports all athletes and maximizes their opportunities for success.

Some netizens expressed their answers and agreed that the sports mentioned above should be given more funds than basketball, while others said that it should be equal since they are representing the country.

Some of them said that all sports should be given equal sponsorship opportunities since all sports have the potential to win gold.

“Lahat ng atletang Pinoy are excellent at what they do, give them all the chance,” a comment from the netizen.

(All the Pinoy athletes are excellent at what they do, give them all the chance.)

“Patas lang unta ang tanan sports ang pag supporta walay pilion… Laban Pilipinas,” another netizen shared.

(All sports should be supported equally, none should be chosen over the other…Fight Pilipinas.)

Meanwhile, a good sum of the answers agreed that other sports should be given more opportunities and funds rather than basketball.

“100% agree and dapat mag focus ang pinas sa mga individual sports compare sa team sports…Marami ang chances natin mag ka medals,” a netizen said in the comment section.

(I agree 100% and the Philippines should focus on the individual sports compared to team sports…They are more chances here that we can win medals.)

As discussions about funding and support for various sports continue to evolve, it’s clear that Filipino athletes in all disciplines deserve recognition for their passion and dedication.

While basketball remains a significant part of the country’s sports culture, the recent success of athletes like Carlos Yulo and the Filipino boxers highlights the potential of individual sports to bring pride and achievement to the Philippines.

Mga ka-Siloy, should we prioritize funding for individual sports over team sports to maximize our chances of winning medals?

