Paris Olympics: Nesthy Petecio loses, settles for bronze 

PARIS–Julia Szeremeta of Poland rallied with a dominant third round for a 4:1 victory over Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the semifinals of the women’s featherweight division of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Szeremeta, thus, advanced to the gold medal round, where she will face Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.

While Lin lost to Petecio in the Tokyo Olympics, Lin and Szeremeta have never met in the ring.

Lin defeated Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey 5:0 on Wednesday night for her third win while dealing with widespread scrutiny regarding misconceptions about her gender.

The 28-year-old Lin is a veteran amateur boxer who won world championships in 2018 and 2022 during a solid decade in the top level of the sport. She is usually taller and more slender than her opponents, winning her bouts through solid technique and savvy use of her reach rather than power.

That’s exactly how she beat Kahraman, who attempted to force a more physical fight while Lin patiently picked her apart, mostly from distance.

