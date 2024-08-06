Carlos Yulo: How much will he receive for his 2 gold medals?

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A historic feat from this 4’11 gymnast deserves grandiose rewards!

After winning the country’s second and third gold Olympic medals, Carlos Yulo, is set to live the life he deserves after years of hard work and dedication in the field of gymnastics.

A life with abundance for the years to come. All thanks to the rewards he has garnered in days for bringing pride and joy to the Philippines.

As reported by Inquirer.net, gymnast Yulo has secured an impressive array of incentives following his remarkable achievements.

These rewards include substantial cash incentives, real estate, and other valuable gifts from both the government and private sectors:

P26 million from the government

P6 million from private companies

Additional P10 million incentive for the second gold medal, on top of the first P10 million as stated in Republic Act No. 10699 for gold medal winners

Olympic Gold Medal of Valor awarded by the Philippine Sports Commission under Republic Act 10699

Doubled incentive from the House of Representatives totaling P6 million (P3 million for each gold medal) according to House Speaker Martin Romualdez

Additional incentives from brands like Milo are expected

Hero’s welcome planned for Yulo in his hometown in Manila

Megaworld upgraded prize:

Three-bedroom unit worth P24 million, includes appliances, furniture, fixtures, two balconies, and a parking slot

P3 million cash bonus

Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc. and Chooks-to-Go:

P3 million cash bonus

As of writing, additional incentives for Yulo are anticipated in the coming days, further recognizing his exceptional contributions to Philippine sports and his historic achievements.

Thank you for brining the country to greater heights and for inspiring budding athletes to never lose hope and continue to navigate the journey to success with humility and dedication.

Mabuhi ka, Caloy!

