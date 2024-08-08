Niece of Carlos Yulo’s coach to vie in Malaysian gymnastics competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Eight-year-old Daniella Myrn Castañeda Dela Pisa, a young gymnast from Cebu, is set to represent the Philippines at the Dream Cup 2024 in Malaysia from August 29 to September 1.

With the determination and heart of a champion, Daniella steps into the international arena, inspired by none other than Carlos Yulo, the double-gold medalist at the Paris Olympics.

Daniella’s connection to greatness runs in the family—she is the niece of Allen Aldrin Castañeda, one of Yulo’s esteemed coaches, and the younger sister of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa.

Gymnastics is in her blood, with her mother, Darlene Dela Pisa, a seasoned coach, guiding her every step of the way.

Daniella Myrn will compete in the 9-10 years old category of rhythmic gymnastics. Her confidence and determination have been deeply influenced by Yulo’s Olympic journey.

“I am more inspired to do my best in this competition because Carlos Yulo made me realize that believing in yourself is the one thing that will help me achieve everything,” said Daniella Myrn in an interview with CDN Digital.

“I believe in myself, and I’m confident that I can execute all my routines perfectly.”

Daniella has been training rigorously in Cebu, with her mother Darlene overseeing her preparation at the University of Cebu (UC).

Darlene also serves as the head coach of the UC Webmasters gymnastics team and Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo, ensuring that Daniella is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Beyond the Dream Cup, Daniella has set her sights on a future in gymnastics that will carry on her family’s proud legacy.

She dreams of becoming a national athlete, following in the footsteps of her sister, mother, and the many relatives who have represented the Philippines on the international stage.

“My ultimate goal is to become a national athlete, just like my sister and the rest of my family. I want to bring pride to our country in every international competition, just like my parents, sister, and relatives have done before me,” Daniella declared with determination.

As Daniella Myrn Dela Pisa gears up for her Malaysia campaign, she carries the hopes of her family and a bright future ahead of her, believing that she, too, can achieve greatness.

