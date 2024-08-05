Cebuana gymnastics coach pushes for better support amidst Yulo’s Olympic triumph

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carlos Yulo’s historic double-gold feat at the Paris Olympics has brought to the spotlight the demanding world of gymnastics.

Cebuana gymnastics coach Darlene Dela Pisa said Yulo’s victory inspired many children to try gymnastics.

“Caloy’s Olympic triumph has had a huge impact. Already, many children are inquiring about gymnastics. Currently, Cebu has three clubs, and interest among children has surged,” said Dela Pisa, who is also the sister of one of Yulo’s coaches, Allen Aldrin Castañeda.

Although happy that the sport is now getting attention, Dela Pisa said there is also a need to look into the needs of the athletes for new equipment and financial support.

She mentioned of the inadequate support that her group, Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo, is getting from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

Dela Pisa expressed hope that the PSC and gymnastics authorities will also extend help to athletes who are outside Metro Manila.

“Our equipment is still inadequate, hindering proper training to this day. There’s also a lack of support for our athletes. Daniela, for instance, struggles with funding for her international competitions in rhythmic gymnastics. Who shoulders these expenses?” she added.

Dela Pisa was referring to her daughter, Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa, Cebu City’s sole Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in gymnastics.

Aside from coaching Daniela, Dela Pisa also coaches a number of Palarong Pambansa champions and athletes from the University of Cebu.

Meanwhile, Dela Pisa said she is jubilant over Yulo’s achievements at the 2024 Paris Olympics and expressed hope that many will follow in his footsteps.

“I am overjoyed by Caloy’s (Carlos Yulo) victories. His success signals that potential champions emerge early, even in the preliminary rounds of floor exercise and high bar,” Dela Pisa said.

