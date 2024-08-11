Majority of Cebu City’s minor offenders in drug-related cases, report says

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City has recorded at least 64 minor offenders involved in drug-related cases.

This was identified through the Cebu City Operation Second Chance (CCOSC) in Barangay Kalunasan.

In a report on Thursday, Ret. Maj. Seferino Jun Tabay Jr., executive director of CCOSC, said that from June 26 to July 25, there were 64 children in conflict with law (CICL) in the facility who are involved in drug-related cases.

According to CCOSC’s latest data, the CICL are from 28 Barangays in Cebu, with most cases identified from Barangay Tejero, followed by Barangay Duljo Fatima, and Barangay Mambaling.

Of the numbers, 58 are males and six are females involved.

Additionally, Tabay mentioned that CCOSC also recorded 4 cases of rape, 4 cases of illegal possession of firearms, 4 cases of theft, 1 case of homicide, 1 case of robbery with homicide, 1 case of carjacking, and 1 case of illegal gambling.

He said that since these children are minors, they are sent to CCOSC, where they receive care and protection against abuse and cruelty.

“Among ge cater ari kay from 15 to 18, above 15 but below 18 years of age. So what I have said, our center is not a jail. It looks like residential caring facility for children in conflict with law,” Tabay clarified on Sugboanon Channel.

Tabay said in the interview with the children that possible factors for their involvement in crimes include being hired as gunman, poverty, family problems and social environment.

With this, Tabay advised parents to regularly monitor their children’s whereabouts now that classes have resumed.

“Sa mga ginikanan, I hope sa mga bata nato nga always nato imonitor permi nganu dugay nauli, asa gikan, kinsay mga kauban o kuyog. Samot na karon abli na ang klase tan’awon nato ang schedule sa klase kung nganu wala pa mauli… and of course family relation, importanti sad kaayo,” Tabay said.

The CCOSCC promotes a vision of redemption and empowerment, lighting the path for Cebu City’s youth to reclaim their future. /clorenciana

