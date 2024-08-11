New Cebu City ordinance aims for safe, orderly use of escalators

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 11,2024 - 11:38 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A local legislator has proposed an ordinance to establish organized rules for using escalators in Cebu City.

The ordinance, titled “Cebu City Escalator Etiquette and Safety Rules,” passed its second reading during the City Council’s session on Wednesday, August 7.

Authored by Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, the proposal has been reviewed by the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling and is now set for its third and final reading in the next Council session.

Labella emphasized the need for clear guidelines to improve public safety and manage pedestrian movement effectively.

“Escalators in various public and commercial establishments within Cebu City have become integral in the daily lives of people, and there exists a lack of dear and uniform rules regarding their usage, leading to confusion and disorganized flow of foot traffic,” he wrote.

The ordinance aims to establish organized rules for using escalators in Cebu City to promote public safety, discipline, and smooth pedestrian flow.

Key features include:

Standing individuals should stay on the left side of the escalator to allow those walking to pass on the right.

Walkers must use the right side, maintaining a steady pace and exercising caution to avoid accidents.

Those carrying babies or pets must hold them while using the escalator. Using elevators or stairs is recommended for those with strollers or carriers. If the escalator is the only option, extreme caution is advised.

If enacted, all establishments with escalators must display clear signage of these rules at entrances and near the escalators. They must also assign personnel, such as security or customer service staff, to monitor compliance.

Additionally, establishments are required to conduct public awareness campaigns through signs, public service announcements, and other communication methods to educate escalator users. /clorenciana

