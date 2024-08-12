Quest Hotel Cebu hosts “Symphony of Nature” art exhibit

In celebration of Cebu Arts Month, Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu and Portrait Artists Society of the Philippines, Inc. (PASPI), proudly present the Symphony of Nature Art Exhibit. This extraordinary event, running from August 2 to 30, 2024, transformed the hotel lobby into a gallery of stunning artworks that pay homage to the beauty of nature.

This year’s exhibit features the remarkable works of Romulo “Molong” Galicano, a celebrated artist whose name is synonymous with excellence in the art community. Joining him are 12 other distinguished artists from PASPI: Publio “Boy” Briones, Artemio Anga, Wilfredo Canete, Ariel Caratao, Ramon De Dios, Audie Estrellada, Carly Florido, Jayme “Bong” Francisco, Clint Normandia, Mariano Vidal, Marlowe Villagonzalo, and Joe “Pepe” Villadolid. Each artist will showcase their unique vision and

artistic style, creating a diverse and captivating exploration of nature’s splendor.

The Symphony of Nature Art Exhibit is open to the public, offering an enriching experience free of charge. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a visual symphony of landscapes, flora, and fauna, meticulously brought to life on canvas. Each piece reflects the artist’s personal interpretation of nature, providing an array of perspectives and styles that celebrate the natural world.

