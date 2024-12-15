The art of Bryan Onglatco “iMBry: A Comical Memoir of the 2020-21 Pandemic”

On December 7th, 2024, local graphic designer and cartoonist Bryan Henry Onglatco unveiled his comic memoir, “iMBry: A Comical Memoir of the 2020-21 Pandemic,” at the Ayala Central Bloc Activity Center during ToFiCon 2024.

“iMBry” is more than just a comic memoir; it’s a testament to the power of humor in the face of adversity, a celebration of artistic expression, and a window into a local artist’s journey during a truly unforgettable period.

This marked a significant milestone for Onglatco, a familiar face at ToFiCon for years. Not only was it his first time with a dedicated booth and artist’s table, but it was also the launchpad for the third installment of his beloved “iMBry” series.

From Humble Beginnings to Pandemic Chronicles

“iMBry” first emerged in 2009, blossoming as a webcomic on Facebook and Onglatco’s former website. It contained his experiences as a graphic designer, with humorous anecdotes about it. This latest book, however, takes a more touching turn, collecting strips created during the height of the 2020-21 pandemic.

The book is a testament to Onglatco’s artistic evolution. He pushes his artistic boundaries while maintaining the series’ core DNA: humor and relatable storytelling. “iMBry: A Comical Memoir of the 2020-21 Pandemic” isn’t just a collection of funny comics; it’s a peek into a shared human experience – the anxieties, frustrations, and unexpected pockets of humor that emerged during those challenging times.

A Celebration of Creativity and Resilience

Onglatco radiated pride in his artwork and the stories it tells. The book served as an outlet for him to process the emotional rollercoaster of the pandemic, offering not only an experience for himself but also a source of laughter and connection for his readers.

“Life is short and can be hard,” Onglatco expressed, “but it can also be a funny joke. So just learn to smile and laugh.”

A Dedication to Family and a World of Artistic Delights

The memoir is a dedication to his father, Henry T. Onglatco, who instilled in him a love for storytelling, sparked his imagination, and emphasized the importance of family.

Beyond the memoir, Onglatco offered fans a glimpse into his broader artistic collection. His booth showcased a vibrant array of original creations, including eye-catching stickers, stunning prints, and unique commissioned pieces. Visitors who connected with his art style took home a piece of his world.

Interested in Owning a Piece of “iMBry”?

For those captivated by Onglatco’s art and eager to get their hands on “iMBry: A Comical Memoir of the 2020-21 Pandemic,” reach out to him through his social media pages such as Instagram and Facebook.

