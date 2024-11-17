Chino Yulo’s “Making Waves” exhibit at Qube Contemporary Gallery: A tribute to Cebu’s enchanting seas

The exhibit “Making Waves” at QUBE Contemporary Gallery, from October 26 to November 30, 2024, is a testament to Chino Yulo’s profound connection with Cebu and its surrounding waters.

For art enthusiasts, collectors, and local culture lovers, “Making Waves” is more than just an exhibit—it’s an experience. Join the artist Chino Yulo at this exhibit at the QUBE Contemporary Gallery, Design Center of Cebu, AS Fortuna St., Mandaue City from 11 AM to 7 PM to explore a narrative deeply rooted in the maritime culture of the Bisaya.

Step into the world of Chino Yulo, where art intertwines with the sea’s mystique.

Chino Yulo, an artist whose career began with an enchantment for the sea, uses his innovative artistry to explore themes of exploration and transformation. His works, ranging from wall-bound thermoformed acrylic sculptures to copper etchings, embody the essence of the ancient Visayan seafarers who embraced the unknown with courage and curiosity.

Water’s Fluidity and Dynamism

“Making Waves” presents a new chapter in Yulo’s artistic voyage, showcasing sculptures that mimic the fluidity and dynamism of water. His intricate use of acrylic sheets, manipulated through a unique thermoforming technique, results in sensuous, curvilinear forms that evoke the boundless spirit of the ocean. These pieces are not just about visual aesthetics but also serve as mindful commentaries on social and environmental issues.

The Impasto Sculptures Series

Yulo’s “Impasto Sculptures Series” adds another layer to the exhibition. This collection features rectilinear and semi-spherical forms rich with acrylic paint textures, embodying a balance between chaos and tranquility. Through these pieces, Yulo captures a world in flux, reflecting contemporary society’s tumultuous nature and inviting viewers to contemplate their own place.

Moonlit Serenade

In addition to his renowned acrylic works, Yulo introduces his “Moonlit Serenade” series, where acrylic on aluminum sheets creates a riveting dialogue between dynamic seascapes and the static night sky. This innovative painting technique highlights Yulo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional Philippine sculpture.

Chino Yulo’s artistic vision is about capturing the sea’s beauty and engaging viewers in a deeper introspection. His art is an invitation to explore one’s inner landscape, much like the ancient Bisaya explored the vast oceans.

For more information, contact the official Qube FB Page.