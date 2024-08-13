Rama on Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at CCSC: ‘Nganong diha man gyud?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama openly expressed his opposition to stage the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Rama stated this in a recorded video interview during a ‘press conference’ he organized on Monday, August 12, in Cebu City, which was attended by his family and supporters.

He also questioned why the provincial government’s event would take place when he knew, upon reading the news, that the CCSC would still have further renovations.

“Naglibog ko nganong hilabtan gyud na diha. Nganong diha man gyud?…Please, please, please, please, wa na gyu’y laing lugar? Cebu City man ni. [Ang] Pasigarbo, probinsya man na. Why here?” Rama said.

(I am confused why they would touch that area. Why there?…Please, please, please, please, are there no other places to hold that? This is Cebu City. [The] Pasigarbo, that is a province thing. Why here?)

He suggested it would be better for the Provincial Government to repair the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) in Mandaue City to stage the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo there.

He said the event could also be staged at the South Road Properties (SRP) instead of the CCSC.

“Palihug lang, nganong anha man gyud mo diha (CCSC)?…Nga Pasigarbo, sa probinsya man na dili man na Pasigarbo sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo. Taga-i kuno ko’g husay bi,” Rama added.

(Please, why would they hold that there (CCSC)?…That is Pasigarbo, that is from the province, that is not from the City of Cebu. Give me an explanation for this.)

The Capitol, through its media arm, Sugbo News, announced last July that the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will take place at the CCSC on August 25, Sunday and the awarding ceremony would be the next day, Sunday, August 26.

A couple of issues were tackled by Rama in his canned video interview on Monday.

Despite calling it a press conference, which is usually done wherein the journalists interview a prominent individual concerning multiple issues, only a recorded question-and-answer video was played.

Aside from the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, Rama also answered concerns, some of which were already addressed in previous interviews including his disappointment towards acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Capitol’s intervention in the ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, and the Palarong Pambansa where he said he did not receive any formal invitation to attend the event.

After his event ended on Monday, reporters asked why he preferred to show a canned video interview, he briefly answered that it was a matter of “personal choice.”

Rama said that he would also be holding another press conference but he opted not give further details about it.

He said his press conference was initially set last August 6, but since it was a holiday (Cebu Province Charter Day) it had to be moved. Aside from his family and supporters, among the local officials present were Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, SK Federation President Rhea Jakosalem, and former Cebu City Councilor and now Basak Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak.

