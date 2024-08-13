Cops ask for help in finding SUV used in pawnshop robberies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) believed to be among the getaway vehicles used by the suspects in the recent pawnshop robberies here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and spokesperson of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG), said that the SUV was last spotted in Brgy. Looc in Mandaue City.

In a press conference on Tuesday, August 13, Macatangay showed reporters a photo of the vehicle, a silver or gray SUV with plate number DAB 5200.

Macatangay said they saw the SUV from closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings that they secured from nearby establishments.

CCTV recordings showed that the SUV traveled south to the direction of Talisay City. A few hours later, it was again spotted on Cebu City streets. It later on proceeded to Brgy. Looc in Mandaue City where it was last seen at 3:44 p.m.

Pawnshop robberies

At least six armed men robbed two pawnshops in downtown Cebu City early morning on August 8 and carted away P15 million worth of jewelry.

The suspects fled onboard three motorcycles and a SUV.

The next day, one of the getaway motorcycles that the suspects used was found abandoned in a parking lot along P. Burgos Street in Cebu City.

Macatangay said they already have persons of interest (POIs) in the pawnshop robberies.

Cash reward

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia earlier gave the police 48-hours to arrest the robbers. The deadline that Garcia gave already lapsed but no arrest was made so far.

To date, Macatangay said that they continue to gather evidence as they also verify the identities of their POIs.

However, Macatangay expressed confidence that the twin robberies will be solved soon.

The P200, 000 cash reward that Garcia promised was a boost to their ongoing investigation.

Moreover, Macatangay is urging the public to call the hotline of the Carbon Police Station, that has jurisdiction of the robbery cases, for any information on the SUV that they are trying to locate.

She does not discount the possibility that the SUV’s appearance may have been altered and its license plate changed in one of the car shops in Cebu. | with Marielle Surigao, CTU Intern

