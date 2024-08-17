Cebu Press Freedom Week hoop wars kick off on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Exciting basketball action unfolds on Sunday, August 18, as the 2024 Press Freedom Week Basketball Tournament kicks off at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gymnasium.

Media practitioners here will take a break from their task of delivering news to compete in this annual tournament that aims to promote unity and camaraderie in the already tightly-knitted Cebu media community.

The tournament is also one of the activities lined-up for the Press Freedom Week celebration slated in September.

Bracket A features the defending champions, XFM, who will face off Brigada News FM, dyHP, and a combined squad from Bombo Radyo, dyLA, and dyKC.

In Bracket B, Sunstar will compete alongside dySS/GMA, MyTVCebu/PTV/Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), and the Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN).

Each team will battle through a single round-robin format, playing three games. The top two teams from each bracket will secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the crossover semifinals.

The tournament will implement a barangayan system across three quarters, ensuring every player gets at least five minutes on the court, as outlined by tournament commissioner Calvin Cordova from Manila Bulletin and MyTV.

Prizes await the top teams: the champions will earn P8,000 while the second placer will receive P5,000. The third placer will get P3,000. Losing teams won’t go home empty handed as they will also receive P1,500 each.

The opening ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. with a team presentation and the crowning of the best muse, followed by the tournament’s opening games.

