Decisive finals set on Sunday in SHAABAA Season 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City will be the battleground for three crucial finals in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27, on Sunday, August 18.

This as each of the three divisions—A, B, and C—faces a defining moment as teams either seize victory or fight to keep their championship hopes alive.

Division A will see a high-stakes showdown at 2:15 p.m. between Core Pacific Group and GMall of Cebu in a winner-takes-all Game 3.

Core Pacific Group forced this rubber match with a narrow 54-53 victory in Game 2 on August 11, thanks to the efforts of Joel Co and Jeremy Ryan Huang. With everything on the line, both teams are set to leave it all on the court for the coveted Division A title.

Pivotal clash

In Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 looks to clinch the championship as they face ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010 in Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 4:15 p.m.

Bernard Chison, Bradley Bacaltos, and Izak Kiefer Lim of Batch 2011 will lead the charge against Batch 2010’s Gabe Branzuela in this pivotal clash.

The excitement continues in Division C at 6:15 p.m., where XChange Forex-Batch 2018 aims to pull off the season’s biggest upset by dethroning defending champions Nestwork Spaces-Batch 2013.

Batch 2018 shocked everyone with a 61-59 win in Game 1 on August 11, setting the stage for what could be a series-clinching victory.

Decisive Game 3

However, Batch 2013, led by SHS-AdC Magis Eagles alumni Rendell Senining, Fletcher Galvez, and Lucky Ecarma, will be determined to bounce back and force a decisive Game 3.

Batch 2018 will heavily rely on former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standouts Jed Cedrick Colonia, Benedict Andre Chua, Errol Pastor, and Andrew Vincent Velasco who were all instrumental in inflicting Batch 2013 one of its biggest defeats this season.

Beyond the on-court action, Sunday will also feature the Season 27 awards ceremony, recognizing the top performers across all three divisions.

