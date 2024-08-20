Mongolian HS team to test Cesafi squads’ mettle

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The BGH Garid Dreamers, a high school basketball team from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, have traveled to Cebu to challenge several teams from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) in a series of friendly games leading up to Cesafi’s September Season 24 tip-off.

The Dreamers began their week-long tour on a high note, securing a 76-71 victory over the reigning Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) gold medalists, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancer, at the Cordova Sports Complex.

Following their win, the Mongolian team will face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers on Tuesday, August 20, at the USPF homecourt in Brgy. Lahug in Cebu City.

The next day, Wednesday, August 21, the Dreamers will challenge the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the reigning Cesafi high school champions, at 4 p.m. at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

REMATCH WITH UV

On Thursday, the Dreamers will have a rematch against the Baby Lancers at their home venue, followed by a game against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at the CEC Gymnasium on Friday, August 23, both in downtown Cebu City.

The team will also face the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, a Cesafi Season 23 semifinalist, on August 24 at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium in Brgy. Sawang Calero.

They will conclude their exhibition tour with a game against the Benedicto College Cheetahs at the Benedicto College Cebu City campus gymnasium on August 25.

This series of friendly matches followed another recent exhibition event at the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup, where the National Yi-Lan Senior High School from Taiwan also competed against Cesafi high school teams, including SHS-AdC and UV.

