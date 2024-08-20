SHAABAA honors top performers of season 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the 27th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) is nearing its conclusion, the league has unveiled its standout performers across all three divisions.

Leading the pack were the season’s “Most Valuable Player (MVP)” awardees, with each division showcasing its brightest star.

Derick Mangubat of GMall Cebu claimed the MVP title for his stellar all-around play, which propelled his team to a runner-up finish.

Despite falling short to the Division A champions, Core Pacific Group, Mangubat’s contributions were undeniable, earning him the season “MVP” plum.

Meanwhile, Core Pacific’s Joel Co, who played a pivotal role in the finals, was named Finals MVP, while his teammate Joseph Lo earned the “Defensive Player of the Year” award.

The Mythical Five of Division A included Mangubat, Co, Jeremy Huang (Core Pacific Group), Dave Lim (Core Pacific Group), and Nanding Lim (Yangtze Ice).

Division B

In Division B, Elddie Cabahug of Insular Square-Batch 2005 took home the MVP honor.

The Finals MVP title went to Izak Kiefer Lim of the newly-crowned champions, Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011. Antonio Datan of Batch 2005 was recognized as the “Defensive Player of the Year.”

Rounding out Division B’s Mythical Five were Cabahug, Franco Augusto Te (’04 For the Win-Batch 2004), Bernard Chioson (Batch 2011), Mark Blanco (Subtero-Batch 2006), and Jasper Diaz (Batch 2010).

Lastly, in Division C, Rendell Senining of Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 was named season MVP, with his teammate Fletcher Galvez earning the “Defensive Player of the Year” accolade.

The Division C Mythical Five included Mitch Almodal (Global Star Motors-Batch 2020), Benedict Andrei Chua (XChange-Forex-Batch 2018), Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw (Batch 2013), and Popoy Navarro (Cebu Landmasters/Cloudkart-Batch 2014).

