Waterspout spotted over Mactan Channel in Cebu 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA)-Mactan confirmed the sighting of a waterspout over the Mactan Channel on Friday afternoon, August 23, 2024.

In a video posted by Jeff Salcedo, it can be seen that a water spout was about to form. Luckily, the natural phenomenon failed to reach its complete state.

Despite this, Joseph Merlas, weather specialist of PAGASA-Mactan, cautioned fisherfolk to avoid waterspouts that may form to prevent accidents.

“Wala ra gyud to siya nipadayon gyud no, kay labi na kay lisod gyud maigo kung maka-sustain ug ingon ani nga sitwasyon,” Merlas said.

“So kung naa gani ta makit-an ingon ana, mas maayo avoid gyud nato magpaduol ani nga area kay posible maglihok-lihok gihapon ni,” he added.

Merlas said that the formation of water spouts was associated with thunderstorms that can bring heavy rain and strong winds.

He said it can be formed when moist air from the ground is combined with air from the surface, also known as wind shear.

“Hinungdan nga makapatuyok sa atong hangin, hinungdan nga kung maka-sustiner ni siya makakita ta ug pagtuyok sa column sa air,” he said.

“Kung nasumpay ni siya, mas kusog ang dala niini nga hangin,” he explained.

However, Merlas said in the Philippine setting, the waterspout would only last for seconds.

