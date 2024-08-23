Woman killed in another shooting incident in Brgy. Mambaling

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman, who has yet to be identified, was killed by unknown assailants while sitting at a table in Sitio Bajaowan, Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City, on Thursday evening, August 22.

The fatal shooting reportedly occurred at around 7 p.m.

According to a police report, officers responded after receiving a call from a concerned citizen about the shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found the female victim lying lifeless on the table. She was wearing a blue t-shirt and striped shorts.

Authorities estimate that the victim was 35 years old.

Although she was bleeding heavily, the woman was still breathing when found, according to police.

She was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) where she is being treated as of this writing.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim was sitting alone at the table when two individuals approached her.

One of them allegedly shot the victim once in the head using an undetermined caliber of firearm. The two assailants then fled the scene.

Police Major Efren Dela Cruz Diaz Jr., chief of the Mambaling Police Station, stated that their investigation indicated the victim was a resident of Brgy. Pardo.

While her identity remains unverified, police found that she was allegedly involved in drug running and dealing.

According to Diaz, they have identified persons of interest in connection with the shooting.

Within just one week, a total of four shooting incidents have occurred within the jurisdiction of the Mambaling Police Station.

On Sunday, August 19, armed men entered a couple’s house while they were asleep in Sitio Micabaja, Brgy. Duljo Fatima, at around 3:40 a.m.

Saturnino Bescocho, 50, died on the spot, while his live-in partner, Maribel Pedrosa, passed away later at the hospital.

One day later, an ex-convict identified as Roldan Racal was shot in Sitio Lawis, Alaska, Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City.

Another shooting incident took place in Sitio Kahuyan, Alaska, Brgy. Mambaling, early Thursday morning.

Gilbert Gelbolingo, 34, was shot once in the head by assailants who entered his home at around 2:00 a.m.

Following these incidents, police assured that they have identified persons of interest in all four shooting cases.

Diaz stated that all of the incidents were related to illegal drug activities.

Moreover, most of the victims were ex-convicts involved in illegal drugs.

According to Diaz, their operations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

They are also investigating whether the incidents are connected to each other or were perpetrated by the same suspects.

Diaz assured the residents of the barangay that there is no cause for alarm, as the police are doing everything they can to solve these crimes.

“Sa mga katawhan sa Brgy. Mambaling, aya mo kabalaka kay ang kapulisan nato sa Mambaling sisiguraduhin namin na maisosolve natin itong mga insidente nato,” he stated.

