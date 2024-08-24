PHL men’s Nat’l football team line-up announced for Merdeka Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team has unveiled their roster for the upcoming Pestabola Merdeka Cup, set to take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 2 to 10.

Leading the 23-man squad is team captain Neil Etheridge. He is supported by goalkeepers Patrick Deyto and Kevin Ray Mendoza.

They will be joined by Patrick Reichelt, who was a standout performer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, and seasoned veterans Amani Aguinaldo, Jarvey Gayoso, and Oskari Kekkonen, all of whom have consistently represented the Philippines on the international stage.

Also in the roster are Simen Lyngbo, Jesper Nyholm, Jefferson Tabinas, Adrian Ugelvik, Scott Woods, Justin Baas, Zico Bailey, Matthew Baldisimo, Michael Baldisimo, Patrick Strauss, Jesse Curran, Dylan Demuynck, Bjorn Kristensen, and Alex Monis.

The team’s head coach is Tom Saintfiet.

The Philippine team will face Malaysia, Tajikistan, and Lebanon in the tournament. Their opening match is against Malaysia on September 4, with the winner advancing to the championship game on September 8. The other opening match on September 4 will see Tajikistan take on Lebanon.

Following the Merdeka Cup, the Philippine squad will travel to Thailand for the King’s Cup in October, where they will compete against Tajikistan, Syria, and the host nation, Thailand.

