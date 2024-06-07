FIFA Qualifiers: Valiant PHL squad loses to Vietnam in group stage opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) put on a valiant stand against Vietnam but ultimately lost 2-3 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign on Thursday evening, June 6, against host Vietnam.

The win automatically puts Vietnam on top of Group F of the FIFA qualifiers with three points.

The PMNFT showed some fight, denying the Vietnamese hosts a goal in the scoreless first half.

In the second half, the PMNFT gave Vietnam a scare when veteran Patrick Reichelt scored the match’s first goal in the 62nd minute, putting the Philippines ahead, 1-0.

However, it was a brief moment for the PMNFT as Vietnam retaliated with an equalizer in the 65th minute from Nguyen Tien Linh after a miscue from goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and his teammate while defending.

Nguyen went on to score his second goal and gave Vietnam the lead with a 76th-minute goal, making it 2-1.

The PMNFT didn’t waste time and answered with an equalizer from midfielder Kevin Ingreso in the 89th minute, tying the game at 2-2.

Still, the Vietnamese emerged victorious over the Filipinos after scoring a late goal in the 95th minute from substitute Pham Tuan Hai, completing their 3-2 comeback.

“I think the best result for both should have been a draw. I am very disappointed in the game but naturally Vietnam is a good team. I am also very satisfied with the performance of my team and I think the boys deserve a draw. But Vietnam won and we have to learn from this,” said PMNFT’s head coach Tom Saintfiet in the post-match presser.

The PMNFT still has a chance to advance to the next round, but it is expected that they will have their backs against the wall as they take on Indonesia on June 11 in Jakarta.

