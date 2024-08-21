PHL Men’s Football Team gears up for Int’l tilts in Malaysia and Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team is set to embark on a series of international tournaments in their quest for redemption.

The team will first compete in the prestigious Pestabola Merdeka Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 2 to 10.

Following this, they will head to Thailand for the 50th King’s Cup, scheduled for October 7 to 15.

The Pestabola Merdeka Cup, organized by the Football Association of Malaysia, is in its 43rd edition, and this year marks the first time the Philippines will participate.

The tournament features four teams: the Philippines, host nation Malaysia, Lebanon, and Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, the King’s Cup in Thailand will see the Philippines go up against Tajikistan, Syria, and host Thailand.

These back-to-back international tournaments represent a crucial comeback journey for the Philippine national team, formerly known as the Philippine Azkals.

This follows a disappointing campaign in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where the team suffered four consecutive losses in the group stage against Iraq (twice), Vietnam, and Indonesia.

However, the upcoming tournaments offer a chance for redemption.

The Philippine squad will face Malaysia in their opening match on September 4 in the Pestabola Merdeka Cup. Their next match, on September 8, will be against either Lebanon or Tajikistan.

Under the guidance of head coach Tom Saintfiet, the team will be led by seasoned goalkeeper and team captain Neil Etheridge, along with veterans Patrick Reichelt, Amani Aguinaldo, Jarvey Gayoso, Santiago Rublico, Kevin Ingreso, and Oskari Kekkonen.

However, the final lineup may be subject to change, as the team typically holds call-ups during their training camp before the tournament.

RELATED STORIES

Philippines concludes Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with loss

FIFA Qualifiers: Valiant PHL squad loses to Vietnam in group stage opener

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP