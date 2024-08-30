cdn mobile

US-made Typhon midrange capability missile eyed by AFP — Brawner

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | August 30,2024 - 12:58 PM

US-made Typhon midrange capability missile eyed by AFP — Brawner. In photo is Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. talking to members of the media during a press conference that followed the MDB-SEB Meeting 2024 at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Brawner said the AFP wants to procure its own US-made Typhon mid-range capability (MRC) missile system, as part of its advancement push to get the latest weapons systems. Arnel Tacson/INQUIRER.net

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. talks to members of the media during a press conference that followed the MDB-SEB Meeting 2024 at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City on Thursday, August 29, 2024. | Arnel Tacson/INQUIRER.net

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — US-made Typhon midrange capability (MRC) missile system is a weapons system that the Philippines would want to procure. 

That is according to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., who said that this plan was part of the AFP’s progress thrust as the country would be shifting its focus on external defense.

Brawner said, in a press conference that followed the meeting of the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB), “Part of that advancement is trying to get in the latest weapons systems that are out there, enough for us to develop the intended effect. So one of the modern weapons are, of course, the missile systems.”

READ MORE:

US missile system spotted in Ilocos Norte

Putin: US treaty scrapped, resume intermediate missiles production

“We are wanting to get more of the latest weapons systems, that includes the mid-range capability,” he added.

A unit of the ground-based missile system, capable of firing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles, arrived in the country on April 11 for the ongoing Philippine-US military exercises.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would resume the production of intermediate-and shorter-range nuclear-capable missiles, citing the US deployment of the MRC missile system to the Philippines.

READ MORE:

AFP chief bats for ‘missile regiment’ for supersonic cruise missile acquisition

Army clarifies US missile system not yet leaving PH

Currently, the Philippines’ arsenal has medium-range supersonic cruise missiles called BrahMos, which could be launched from submarines, ships, planes, or land platforms. It arrived in the country in April.

With a range of 290 to 400 kilometers, BrahMos could travel at Mach 2.8, or about three times faster than the speed of sound.

Previously, Brawner proposed the creation of a permanent unit within the Philippine Army that would be in charge of the supersonic cruise missile system, its maintenance and usage.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), US-made Typhon midrange capability (MRC) missile system
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.