Fr. Diola urges Cebuanos to ‘return to faith and the Church’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The multifaceted crisis that is now gripping the Philippines requires an urgent solution that is beyond political and economic measures, Fr. Victor Carmelo Diola, the chairman of Dilaab Foundation Inc., said.

Diola said there is a need to “return to faith and the Church to restore the nation’s moral compass and counteract societal evils.”

“Abandoning one’s faith and the Church has created a void that hampers the Church’s ability to act as a moral compass and a bulwark against the encroaching evils of our time,” he said.

READ: Fr. Diola tackles importance of ethics as PRO-7 celebrates PNP Ethics Day

While there exist a concept on the separation of the Church and state, Diola said this “was not designed to exclude the Church from political discourse but to prevent political interference in ecclesiastical affairs.”

“The Church retains the right to advocate against secular practices it deems morally reprehensible,” he said.

READ: Dilaab, Caritas PH to Voters: Pray, mediate on political choices

Diola added that “the Church’s involvement in political advocacy is part of its prophetic role.”

“It promotes societal values and ethical governance by speaking against moral evils and supporting policies aligned with Christian teachings. This advocacy is not about imposing religious beliefs on others but promoting the common good based on universal moral principles.”

Stand against divorce

Diola said that the Church is making a stand against divorce “because it undermines the sanctity of marriage, a sacrament that the Church holds in the highest regard.”

READ: In Cebu, 122k sign Catholic church campaign vs divorce

“The Church seeks to preserve the family unit, which is the bedrock of society. The Church protects marriage from redefinition and ensures children are raised in environments conducive to holistic development. The family is the first school of love, justice, and peace. Nurturing strong, faith-filled families lays the foundation for a just and compassionate society.”

Moreover, he said that the “Church recognizes corruption as one of the causes that significantly contribute to underdevelopment and poverty.”

Transformation of heart and behavior

Diola said that “addressing the crisis in the Philippines requires more than institutional reforms; it necessitates personal and collective repentance involving a change of mind and a transformation of heart and behavior.”

“Collective worship fosters community and shared purpose. Returning to regular church attendance reaffirms commitment to God and one another,” he said.

“The path to addressing the crisis in the Philippines lies in a return to God and the Church. By embracing the teachings of the Church, engaging in political advocacy, and committing to personal and collective repentance, we can build a society that reflects the values of St. Augustine’s City of God.”

Dilaab Foundation is a faith-based, non-stock, non-profit organization consisting of volunteers and staff who are focused on the work of accompanying individuals on the fringes of society who are often overlooked.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP