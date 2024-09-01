LPA becomes tropical depression ‘Enteng’ on first day of September

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 01,2024 - 10:52 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low pressure area located in the east of Eastern Visayas has developed into a Tropical Depression as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

This was according to the Tropical Cyclone Update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) around 9 a.m.

It will be called “Enteng” and will be the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country for this year.

Meanwhile, based on the General Flood Advisory of Pagasa-Mactan earlier this morning, Central Visayas will continue to experience moderate to occasional heavy rains today.

All residents living near the mountains and in low-lying areas are advised to be alert for possible flash floods and to follow the advice of their local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils.

Pagasa also recommends continuing to monitor weather conditions by checking their weather advisories on social media. /clorenciana

