Cebu named as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu has been named as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination in this year’s World Travel Awards.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that the Philippines bagged several awards in the recently concluded World Travel Awards 2024.

Among them was Cebu being recognized as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination, dethroning Indonesia’s famous Bali, which had held the title for five consecutive years.

The Leading Wedding Destination category refers to places where couple usually tie the knot, and have a thriving wedding industry.

Those shortlisted in the category included Bali, Langkawi in Malaysia, and Ko Samui in Thailand.

The awarding ceremony was made during the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2024 of the World Travel Awards, and was held in Metro Manila last Tuesday, September 3.

Aside from Cebu, the Philippines was also named as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for the sixth consecutive year and Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Island Destination.

In addition, Intramuros was recognized as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction, and Boracay as Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination.

The Philippines’ Love the Philippines campaign was also named as Asia’s Leading Marketing Campaign 2024.