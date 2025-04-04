Demecillo guns for redemption in bout with Tsugawa in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carlo Demecillo of Big Yellow Boxing Gym will look to rebound in Japan’s highly competitive boxing scene as he faces Ryuya Tsugawa tomorrow, April 5, in Sakai, Japan.

Demecillo, based in Cebu, arrived in Japan earlier this week with his coach, Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora, for their non-title bout against Tsugawa, scheduled for eight rounds. The fight is part of a card organized by Mitsuki Promotions.

In the pre-fight official weigh-ins, Demecillo tipped the scales at 121 pounds, while Tsugawa came in slightly heavier at 122 pounds, both fighters competing in the super bantamweight division.

Demecillo enters the ring after a tough stretch in his career.

In his last outing on December 24, he suffered a loss to Fumiya Fuse in Tokyo, Japan, in another non-title bout. Despite his recent struggles, Demecillo’s career has been marked by ups and downs, with a record of 18 wins, 10 knockouts, 10 losses, and 2 draws from his last 9 fights.

Known for his resilience and heavy hands, Demecillo had a standout moment last year when he captured the Philippine bantamweight title against Justine Darap in Tacloban City.

However, the past few months have been challenging for the Cebu-based boxer, as he seeks to regain momentum and prove himself once again.

Tsugawa, on the other hand, comes into the fight with an impressive 13-2 record, including 9 knockouts.

However, Tsugawa tasted defeat in his most recent bout, a loss to fellow Japanese fighter Toshiki Shimomachi for the Japan super bantamweight title in September. Before that setback, Tsugawa had been on a hot streak, winning 9 straight fights.

Alongside Demecillo, another Filipino boxer, Alfred Deano, will also be featured on the fight card. Deano will face Kaishu Harada in an eight-round clash, rounding out a night of exciting action in Sakai.

