P10M lights for Cebu City Hall rehab questioned: ‘Is it necessary?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A plan to spend P10 million on 65 sets of RGB lights for the rehabilitation of Cebu City Hall’s legislative building has come under intense scrutiny regarding the project’s value.

While some officials defended the lights as a potential tourist draw, others questioned whether the hefty price tag was justified, especially given the city’s history of ‘rising’ electricity costs.

The proposed installation of P10 million worth of RGB lights is part of the P19,828,121 million rehabilitation of Cebu City Hall’s legislative building. It is a resolution sponsored by Councilor Jerry Guardo.

During an executive session, Minority Floor Leader Nestor Archival Sr. scrutinized the P19.8 million budget proposal submitted by the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW).

Archival took issue with various budget allocations, particularly the P10 million earmarked for the RGB lights, calling it “unnecessary and extravagant.”

“Naunsa mo? Ngano gud tawon magbutang tag lights? Giingnan na ta sa COA nga usik-usik ta’g kuryente… That is very expensive, P10 million…nindot man ning naay lights ba, but is it necessary?” he said.

(What are you doing? Why would we put lights there? COA already told us that we are wasting electricity…That is very expensive, P10 million…it is nice to have lights here, but is it necessary?)

Archival cited a recent Commission on Audit (COA) report that flagged the city for its excessive electricity use.

The COA report noted that in 2023, Cebu City Hall spent over P289 million on electricity, accounting for 4.17 percent of the city’s total income.

The report also criticized the absence of an Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Office and a comprehensive EEC plan, despite these being mandated by law. The city had been flagged for its “seemingly excessive” use of Christmas and street lights, which contributed to the surge in its electric bill.

Despite the criticism, Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros defended the lighting system, describing it as a potential tourist attraction that could boost the city’s appeal.

However, he acknowledged that the DEPW must justify both the upfront costs and the long-term impact on electricity consumption.

The P19.8 million rehabilitation project, which includes repainting, replacing aluminum cladding, and electrical works, has yet to be bid out.

DEPW representative Lilibeth del Mar explained that the RGB lights would be controlled by computer software, enhancing the visual appeal of the building. However, the proposal has sparked a heated debate on the balance between aesthetic upgrades and responsible public spending.

Archival urged the city to streamline its budget and emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility.

