Charges readied vs ‘gun-for-hire’ caught in Cebu City buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are preparing to file charges of frustrated murder and other offenses against the alleged suspect behind the shooting of his neighbor, Catalina Bacho, on August 28, 2024.

The arrested suspect was identified as 29-year-old Kimmizael Pruitt, alias “MikMik,” a resident of Sitio San Jose, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City. Pruitt was apprehended on Wednesday, September 4, during a drug bust in the barangay.

The operation, conducted at around 9:10 p.m. by Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) personnel of the Abellana Police Station, led to the confiscation of three grams of suspected shabu, estimated to be worth P20,400, from the suspect’s possession.

According to Police Captain Mark Eric Cabaluna Papong, chief of the Abellana Police Station, the suspect is an alleged drug pusher and gun-for-hire personality. Pruitt is classified as a street-level individual (SLI).

Papong stated that the arrested suspect is behind the shooting incident in the barangay, which occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on August 28. The victim, Catalina Bacho, told police that she was walking to her house when Pruitt and two other men, who acted as lookouts, approached her. Bacho said the gunman claimed she was a police informant and shot her in the back of the neck.

Papong stated that they are considering personal grudge as the possible motive behind the shooting. Pruitt was caught a few days later and is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Abellana Police Station. Bacho, on the other hand, is still recovering from her injuries in the hospital.

Papong further revealed that the suspect is close friends with another drug pusher and gun-for-hire personality, identified as Collin Jacalan Rivera. He added that they are preparing to file charges of possession and sale of illegal drugs, as well as frustrated murder, against the suspect.

