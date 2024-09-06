Gun-for-hire, tagged in killing lover’s hubby, nabbed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man from Cebu City will be spending some time in jail after he was identified as the suspect behind the killing of the husband of his affair partner.

The suspect was also found to be an alleged gun-for-hire and drug pusher.

Collin Jacalan Rivera alias “Collin,” 23, was apprehended in a drug sting in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on Friday, September 6.

Members of the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Abellana Police Station conducted the operation at around 1:00 a.m.

Seized during the buy bust was 44 grams of suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P299,200.

They also confiscated from Rivera a loaded .9mm caliber pistol.

Police classified Rivera as a high-value individual (HVI).

Police Captain Mark Eric Papong, Abellana police chief, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the suspect is also an alleged gun-for-hire.

Moreover, he is tagged as the suspect behind the shooting of Leon Cimafranca, 34, on August 20.

The killing happened at around 12:15 a.m. a few meters from the victim’s house in Brgy. Pahina Central in Cebu City.

Cimafranca’s sister told police that her brother and his wife had an argument about an alleged third party prior to the killing, said Papong.

The wife then ran out of the house and Cimafranca followed after her.

Not long after, he was shot several times allegedly by the suspect who was standing beside an alley.

Cimafranca sustained gunshot wounds on his left chest, left leg, and right hand. The gunman immediately fled the scene and the victim was rushed to the nearest hospital.

According to Papong, Cimafranca was able to tell them the identity of his attacker. His sister who witnessed the incident also pointed to Rivera as the suspect.

He also said that the suspect was allegedly having an affair with the victim’s wife.

Due to this, police are looking at jealousy as the possible motive.

Authorities then filed charges of frustrated murder against Rivera prior to his apprehension.

However, it will be upgraded to murder after police received the report that the victim succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital.

Cimafranca died at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, according to Papong.

As of this writing, Rivera is detained at the Abellana Police Station’s custodial facility.

Aside from the murder charge, he will also be facing charges for possessing and selling illegal drugs.

