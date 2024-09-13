Bayfront Hotel Cebu celebrates a decade of warmth, welcomes, and continued growth

A decade of exceptional service, unwavering commitment, and warm welcomes culminated in a grand celebration on September 7th for Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation. The milestone marked a momentous occasion not only for the hotel but also for its loyal guests, dedicated staff, and valued partners.

Tonight, we are here to celebrate 10 wonderful years. But more than that, we are here to celebrate or cherish the friendship that you have made. Every one of you has played a vital role in our success, and for that, we are really very grateful. CHARLTON COKALIONG FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR BAYFRONT HOTEL CEBU

Festivities at the Bantayan function hall were led by Bayfront Hotel Cebu Director and Founder Charlton Cokaliong. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude, highlighting the important role each guest, staff member, and partner played in the hotel’s success.

“Tonight, we are here to celebrate 10 wonderful years. But more than that, we are here to celebrate or cherish the friendship that you have made. Every one of you has played a vital role in our success, and for that, we are really very grateful,” shared Cokaliong.

The evening served as a testament to Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s dedication to exceptional service and fostering a welcoming environment. The hotel honored its loyal clients and dedicated employees with plaques of appreciation, acknowledging their significant contributions. Among these was Doreen Angelie Crystal-Estologa, Bayfront Hotel Area Hotel Manager and a pioneering employee since the hotel’s inception.

Crystal-Estologa expressed her enthusiasm for the future, stating, “We are eager for what lies ahead, committed to excellence, expanding our business, and offering even more innovative, heartfelt experiences to everyone who walks through our doors.”

Embracing this commitment to growth, Bayfront Hotel takes a bold step towards expansion with Trybe – A Co-Living Space. Set to open in early 2025, this venture promises 60 modern and comfortable living spaces for individuals and professionals seeking a dynamic community atmosphere. Located near Bayfront Hotel Capitol Site and conveniently close to schools, the business district, and hospitals in the heart of Cebu, Trybe offers comfortable accommodations at friendly prices for short and long-term stays.

The celebratory atmosphere extended beyond North Reclamation. Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site, their sister property with 168 rooms, marked its third anniversary on the same day. Since opening its doors on September 7, 2021, it has become a cherished home away from home for travelers in the heart of Cebu City.

As Bayfront Hotel Cebu enters its second decade, the hotel remains committed to providing exceptional hospitality experiences and contributing to the continued growth and development of Cebu’s tourism industry.

For reservations at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation, call +63 917 728 9912 or +63 32 230 6777, or email [email protected].

For those interested in booking at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site, call +63 917 708 8117 or +63 32 505 3333, or email [email protected].

advt.

RELATED STORIES: