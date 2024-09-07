Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation toasts to a decade of warm welcomes

It feels like just yesterday when Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation opened its doors and gave travelers the home away from home they deserve. On September 7, 2024, they celebrate a decade of serving guests with inviting accommodations, exceptional service, and warm welcomes.

It is a testament to Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s dedication to Cebuano hospitality that it has remained a preferred destination for staycations, exploring Cebu’s tourist spots, and celebrating life’s momentous occasions. More than just the spaces the hotel has to offer, it has been the signature brand of heartfelt service that brings guests back time and time again.

The Beginning of Bayfront’s Story

Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation opened its doors on September 7, 2014, featuring 168 rooms. It rapidly established itself as the hotel of choice, thanks to its convenient access to major commercial establishments and popular tourist destinations throughout Cebu City and the surrounding areas.

Since then, Bayfront Hotel Cebu quickly gained a reputation for its comfortable accommodations, modern amenities, and personalized service. Over the years, it has expanded to include various room types and event spaces, catering to guests’ diverse needs.

A Decade of Warm Welcomes and Three Years of Ease

For 10 years, Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation has been more than just a place to stay—it’s been a warm and inviting home for countless travelers from Cebu and beyond.

Amidst this already remarkable celebration, they also mark a milestone for their sister property, Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site. Since opening its doors on September 7, 2021, this second location with 168 rooms has been a cherished home away from home in the heart of Cebu City. Today, it also celebrates three years of its exceptional hospitality and continued success.

Looking Ahead

As Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation celebrates its 10th anniversary, it renews its commitment to preserving the warmth and hospitality that has made the hotel a beloved refuge. With its prime location, comfortable accommodations, and a decade of experience, the hotel looks forward to welcoming guests for many more years to come.

In a bold move towards innovation, the hotel is expanding its horizons with the introduction of Trybe A Co-Living Space, set to open in early 2025. This new venture will provide modern, comfortable living spaces for individuals and professionals seeking a dynamic community environment.

This expansion reflects their commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and addressing the evolving needs of its guests. As the demand for quality accommodations in Cebu grows, they plans to further broaden to further expand its portfolio with plans to develop more accommodation & lodging facilities to cater to the increasing number of travelers.

