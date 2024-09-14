Daily Gospel, September 14

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 14, 2024, which is the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 3, 13-17.

Jesus said to Nicodemus : “No one has gone up to heaven except the one who has come down from heaven, the Son of Man. And just as Moses lifted up the serpent in the desert, so must the Son of Man be lifted up, so that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life.”

For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.

For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.