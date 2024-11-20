Fiesta Señor 2025: Who are the hermano and hermana mayores?



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Faith can conquer the most daunting challenges in our lives, especially when we feel that everything seems impossible to resolve.

The soul-stirring story of the Hermano and Hermana mayores for the Fiesta Señor 2025 is an account of two parents whose youngest child was challenged at a young age.

Gremar Teresa Uy Matiao and Dante Uy Matiao, the Hermana and Hermano for the 460th Fiesta Señor, shared their story during the press conference for the Fiesta Señor at the Basilica on Tuesday.

Gremar and Dante are parents to three children who are now professionals in their fields.

Xoti and spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia

Their touching story began when their youngest, Dennis Gilbert, whom they called ‘Xoti,’ which translates to youngest son in Chinese, was diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia at nine years old.

Gremar said that it was a rare skeletal disorder that doctors advised could only be managed through surgery.

“At the time, Xoti felt no pain, making it difficult for him to accept the diagnosis. However, as the years went by, he began to experience tingling sensations in his hands and feet,” Gremar said.

Then, a day came when Xoti was playing; he was bumped by a friend, which caused him to faint. That alarmed the family, and they were reminded of the seriousness of their youngest child’s condition.

Gremar said that they explored all possible treatments, including acupuncture and Chinese medicine, hoping to relieve the symptoms, but Xoti’s pain only worsened.

With no other option, Gremar said that they decided to have the surgery to save their child, whom they describe as a vibrant and spirited person.

Surgery at 12

According to Gremar’s story, Xoti was 12 when he underwent surgery. Their family placed all their faith in Sto. Niño to guide them through.

“Our journey through those 68 days in the ICU was marked by profound anxiety. Xoti’s pulmonary function was poor and was dependent on a ventilator,” she said.

Desperate to get their son healed, the family requested a specialist from Manila to join the medical team at Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City for the complex surgery.

The medical team consisted of nine doctors, and during the pre-surgery conference, the doctors told them that they could not guarantee Xoti’s survival.

“Their words filled us with terror, but we tried to move on,” she said.

The operation lasted for eight hours, and it went well.

Faith and Jesus

After the operation, Grema said that she and Xoti had a heartfelt conversation that she will never forget.

“Xoti confided in me, saying, ‘No matter how hard I pray, Jesus didn’t listen to my request to spare me from the surgery.’ I gently responded, ‘Xoti, when Dr. Vitalda suggested surgery, you were nine years old,’” she said.

“Jesus didn’t ignore your prayers. He was preparing you. Now, at 12, you are stronger, braver, and more ready for this moment,” she added.

As a mother, Gremar told Xoti that only if she could take all his pain and suffering, she would. But her son answered, “No, mama. This is my cross, and I’m willing to carry it.”

She was relieved after hearing those words from her youngest son, who made a special request before the surgery.

Gremar disclosed that before the surgery, Xoti requested her to kneel and pray the Holy Rosary from the doorstep of the church in Basilica to the altar, believing it would hasten his recovery.

She promised him that after they left the hospital, she would fulfill his request, which she did.

Gremar believed that the devotion and hope in her son’s eyes carried him through his darkest days.

Gremar said that Xoti is now a capable young man who can drive his car and run a successful business.

Act of gratitude

“In gratitude for the blessings we have received, especially the miracle of Xoti’s condition, we embrace the honor of serving as Hermano mayor and Hermana mayor for the 2025 Sinulog celebrations, offering our devotion and lives in faithful service to the Señor Santo Niño who has guided us through every trial,” she added.

The Uy Matiao family owns the MV Martin 8, the official galleon used in the Fiesta Señor 2024, and Maayo Shipping Lines Inc.

According to the Basilica’s website, the Hermano or Hermana mayor (Spanish terms for older brother and sister) oversees the festival’s success and represents their fellow devotees.

