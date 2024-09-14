One dead, two injured in Naga City as pick-up slams into parked trailer truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One person died, and two were injured after a pick-up truck collided with a parked trailer truck at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, along the National Highway in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, southern Cebu.

The Fleetliner trailer truck was driven by Jayson Marven Cabrillos, 25, a resident of Brgy. Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, who was with his live-in partner at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the white Toyota Hilux pick-up was driven by John Reggie Vivar, 24, a resident of 9 Sander St., Gordon Heights, Olongapo City, who sustained injuries in the crash.

Aaron Mata, 34, a passenger in the pick-up, was also injured, while another passenger, Robert Jimenez, of legal age, was killed in the incident. Both Mata and Jimenez were residents of Casa Mira, Brgy. Langtad, City of Naga.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Ken Cabrera, an investigator from the Naga City Police Station, the pick-up was traveling from the City of Naga to San Fernando town. Upon reaching the area, it collided with the parked trailer truck on the roadside.

Due to the impact, the driver and passengers of the pick-up sustained injuries to various parts of their bodies.

Police Lt. Col. William Homoc, chief of the Naga Police Station, said that based on the results of their liquor test, the driver and passengers were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

He added that Jimenez, who was seated in the front of the pick-up, was ejected from the vehicle and thrown beneath the trailer truck.

The victims were rushed to the nearest hospital; however, Jimenez was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The driver of the trailer truck was taken into custody by the Naga Police Station but was later released after being found not at fault for the incident.

“Ang trailer truck pwerti nang daplinang naka park. Ang ligid toa sa daplin gawas sa kanal sa karsada dihang gidaro sa pick up” Homoc said.

He added that the driver of the pick-up will be detained and may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property.

