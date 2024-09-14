CCLEX-Guadalupe ramp project pushes ahead as relocation, property talks are ongoing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The construction of the Guadalupe ramp, which will connect the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to Barangay Guadalupe, is making headway, but challenges remain, particularly concerning properties that will be affected along the route.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed that while the project is progressing, issues involving private properties and residential areas have slowed down the pace.

“We are working on it. Naa ray issues gamay kay naay mga balay, public and private properties nga mangaigo. It’s not ma dali-dali but we have to relocate and purchase some properties,” Garcia said in an interview on September 13.

He added that negotiations with property owners are underway, and relocation plans for affected settlers are being prioritized.

Garcia also emphasized that no demolitions will occur until proper relocation arrangements are in place for those affected.

“We’ve completed surveys, and the next step is to negotiate with property owners and find relocation for the settlers,” he said.

Initially estimated at P1 billion, the project cost has ballooned to P5 to P6 billion, according to Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) president and general manager Engineer Allan Alfon.

The ramp will feature a 30-meter-wide carriageway, with two lanes in each direction, as well as dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks, using a cantilever design for structural support.

READ MORE:

Previously, Architect Joseph Espina, head of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), assured that the construction would not interfere with the flow of the Guadalupe River, as the supports would be placed beyond the three-meter easement.

“The construction will not only preserve the river’s flow but will also facilitate the resettlement of the communities along the river’s easement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the three barangays affected by the construction of the Guadalupe ramp are being actively engaged in the infrastructure developments.

These barangays include Pasil, Pahina San Nicolas, and Ermita, all situated along the Guadalupe River.

Espina said that several hearings had been held, particularly in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, where the majority of the ramp’s landing and approach would be constructed.

All posts of the ramp will be erected on the Pasil side of the river.

Espina also mentioned that the construction would minimally affect existing structures. However, he assured that transitional housing would be available for families affected by the construction, and they would later be relocated to medium-rise buildings designed for socialized housing that the city planned to construct.

Upon completion, the ramp will allow travelers to bypass the lengthy stretch of the Cebu South Coastal Road at the South Road Properties. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP