Amit vies for 2024 WPA 9-Ball China Open after winning world title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s billiard pride Rubilen “Bingkay” Amit is gunning to maintain her winning momentum as she competes in the 2024 WPA 9-Ball China Open currently happening in Shanghai, China.

The competition is held shortly after Amit won the title of the recently concluded 2024 Massé WPA Women’s World 9-Ball Champion held in Hamilton, New Zealand last September 8.

Amit, who hails from Mandaue City, Cebu, won over Siming Chen of China, 3-1 in their championship match in New Zealand. She bucked a first game setback, 1-4, by winning three straight sets, 4-2, 4-2, and 4-3, to capture the world title.

“Finally, In God’s perfect time! 2024 Massé WPA Women’s World 9-Ball Champion,” Amit posted on her Facebook page.

“I’ve been figuring out ways to put everything that has transpired into words. I am overwhelmed by God’s grace. Everything was perfect! Thank you, Lord! I am nothing without you. The mindset I had going into my first tournament for 2024 was to enjoy the experience and embrace every challenge. It was a privilege to play against this phenomenal group of world-class athletes,” she added.

Amit admitted that her campaign in the world championships in New Zealand was nothing short of being difficult and offered her world title to her family.

Amit ended her long but heartwarming post by saying that she will do her best and asked everyone to include her in their prayers for her to win another title.

She is also competing side-by-side fellow Filipina Chezka Centeno in China.

